Political scene hotting up in Khammam district

Khammam: In a show of one-upmanship, prominent leaders in the pink party are rallying their forces to prove their strength in the erstwhile Khammam district. The aim appears to be bagging party ticket in the next general elections in the state.

Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao,former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and former Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao are raising political temperature with their rallies and meetings to catch the attention of the party brass. the both Khammam leaders were speedup their moments in party.

Tummala Nageswara Rao who has been keeping a low profile since his defeat in 2018 has become very active and is reaching out to cadres as well as various sections of the society. His contention that he would surely be fielded from Paleruhas caused sensation in the political circles and his comments have gone viral.

The sitting Paleru TRS MLA K Upender Reddy's followers are quick to react. They downplay such claims, saying Kandala is the leader of Paleru TRS and he has a right contest to again from the same seat. Differences and a few scenes of ruckus between the followers of two leaders led to filing of police cases against each other.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti, too, is actively winning the confidence of party cadres, by extending aid to the families of deceased workers or rescuing others from financial distress. He is enthusing his followers, saying he is definitely in the good books of party leadership and will be given ticket either for MLA or MP seat from the district. Party ticket has been eluding him since 2018 elections.

With the talk of early elections gaining momentum, the leaders are actively campaigning for their candidature. Tummalarecently conducted a huge bike rally in Nelakondapalli mandal headquarters in Paleru constituency. Ponguletifollowed it up with a similar rally in Kallur mandal headquarters in Sathupally Constituency which is under Khammam Parliament segment. It remains to be seen on whom will the Lady Luck smile on.