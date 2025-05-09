Ponguleti hails Operation Sindoor, says a fitting reply to terrorists

Nakrekal (Nalgonda): “The Indian Army has given a fitting response under the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the Pakistan-based terrorist groups who, under the guise of religion, had wiped away the vermilion (sindoor) of our daughters,” Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the Revenue Minister, asserted.

On Thursday, he flagged off a solidarity rally held in support of the Indian Army, from the Police Station to the MPDO office in Nakrekal of Nalgonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was a matter of pride to conduct a rally in Nakrekal in support of the Indian Army. “The attack by our Indian Army was a befitting lesson to those involved in the Kashmir attack,” he said.

He reiterated that Telangana stands firmly in support of the Indian Army and on behalf of the State Government, conveyed congratulations to the armed forces. He assured that the government will extend support to the Army across all sectors and that Telangana will provide all kinds of assistance in the future, including cooperation with the Central Government on this matter.

Bhongir MP Chamakura Kiran Kumar Reddy, Nakrekal MLA Vemula Veeresham, Miryalaguda MLA Bathula Lakshma Reddy, Tungaturthi MLA Mandula Samuel, MLC Shankar Nayak, and others participated in the event.