BPL Medical Technologies Showcases Advanced Imaging and AI Capabilities at IRIA 2026, Hyderabad

During the conference, the company unveiled a suite of next-generation imaging and digital health solutions through expert-led launch sessions conducted alongside BPL’s leadership. These launches reflected the company’s focus on developing scalable, clinically meaningful, and India-centric technologies aligned with real-world healthcare delivery.

Further strengthening its global imaging and diagnostics capabilities, BPL Medical Technologies completed the acquisition of Yozma BMTech Co., Ltd., in South Korea, in December 2025. The move underscores BPL’s strategic focus on precision imaging, global technology integration, and expanding access to advanced diagnostic solutions within India’s evolving healthcare ecosystem.

The company also announced the launch of BMTech, in the presence of industry expert Mr. Govindarajan, founder & CEO of Aarthi scans highlighting the role of precision imaging and global technology partnerships in strengthening India’s diagnostic ecosystem. This was complemented by focused discussions on women’s health imaging, with emphasis on advancements in bone densitometry and mammography.

Further expanding its AI portfolio, BPL Medical Technologies unveiled BPL Cortex, an AI-powered radiology platform designed to enhance clinical decision-making, streamline workflows, and improve reporting efficiency. The company also announced a strategic partnership with 5C Network, India’s AI-native radiology platform, to jointly develop a groundbreaking OEM-embedded solution within imaging systems for the first time in India.

A key highlight of BPL Medical Technologies’ participation was RIA, a robotic assistant, which hosted multiple expert-led educational sessions across imaging solutions, women’s health, and AI in radiology. The sessions witnessed strong engagement from delegates, reflecting growing interest in intelligent, technology-enabled diagnostic education.

Commenting on the participation, Dr Shravan, Managing Director, BPL Medical Technologies, said, “IRIA provides a valuable platform to engage directly with the radiology community. Our focus remains on building integrated imaging and AI solutions that enhance diagnostic confidence while remaining scalable, affordable, and relevant to India’s healthcare ecosystem.”