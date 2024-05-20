Ponguleti on a drive to know people’s issues

Khammam: Revenue, Housing and I&PR Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that he would take care of the welfare of people, by acting as the eldest son in their families. He toured Khammam rural mandal, Reddypalli, Pallegudem, Polepalli, Gollapadu, Theerthala, Maddivari Gudem, Polishetty Gudem and other villages under the ‘Mee Chentake Srinanna’ programme.”

Before commencing his outreach, he performed a special pooja along with Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao at Maremma Mother temple in Reddypalli. Later, they visited the villages and interacted with the people in Khammam rural mandal which falls under his Palair constituency limits.

Srinivas Reddy said that his visit was delayed due to Lok Sabha elections. He said that after the completion of the code, the development works in the villages would be accelerated. He said that welfare schemes would be applied to all the eligible persons. He assured to stand by the people and redress their grievances. During his visits, he called on Padmashri awardee Vanajeevi Ramaiah and enquired about his well-being. A number of party leaders accompanied the minister during his tour.