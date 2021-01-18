Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy comments heat up political circles in Khammam district

Khammam: Amidst rumours that TRS leader and former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is joining BJP, the former MP's sensational comments have heated up politics in the district.



It should be reminded here that the former MP, at a programme at Vemsoor mandal in Khammam on Sunday, alleged that the Ministers were resorting to retaliation on the people's representatives, who were attending his programmes. He also stated that posts are not permanent and people will decide who to give power and position at right time.

Meanwhile, Minister P Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao met former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao at his hometown Gandugulapally on Monday and discussed latest political developments.

This incident also led to several comments among the political circles in the district.

Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy alleged that his followers were being booked under SC/ST Atrocities Act at the behest of some local TRS leaders in Sathupalli and openly expressed his displeasure at their behaviour. He also criticised that a few TRS leaders in the district were troubling his followers.

The former MP said power is temporary, but the love and affection of the people is permanent and he always has the blessings of the people. He also stated that he does not need passport to visit the district and to meet the people.

The former MP's displeasure and comments gave a shock to the district TRS leaders when all the parties are gearing up to face municipal elections and Graduate MLC elections. Opposition parties are planning to utilise the situation to their best ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, TRS Working President and IT Minister KT Rama Rao invited party leaders for discussing MLC and Corporation elections. He will conduct a meeting as per schedule with MLAs, MPs and former MPs and senior leaders in Hyderabad on Wednesday (January 20). The meeting acquired importance after Ponguleti's comments.