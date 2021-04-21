Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy launches election campaign for Khammam Municipal Corporation

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP National co-incharge of Tamil Nadu Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy has launched election campaign here on Tuesday for Khammam Corporation elections. He visited a number of divisions and appealed to the people to extend support to the party candidates.

Addressing various public gatherings, he stated that the TRS has no right to ask for votes in these elections, which failed to implement its poll promises and cheated people in all aspects. Quoting TRS leaders and Ministers' statement that Khammam was developed in all aspects, he criticised that the surroundings of Minister's Medical College only.

Sudhakar Reddy strongly condemned the autocratic attitude of TRS leaders and Ministers, who were giving wrong information about BJP and other opponents during campaign. He alleged that the TRS leaders were famous for their corrupt practices, land grabbing, illegal real estate business in some areas.

Reddy appealed to voters to support BJP candidates for all-round development of Khammam Municipal corporation areas and appealed to the citizens of Khammam to follow Covid norms to protect their health.