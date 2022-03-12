Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy seeks Central funds for Rama temple

Khammam: Former MLC and BJP National co-incharge Tamil Nadu State Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Friday met the Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and General VK Singh in Delhi.

During the meeting,Ponguleti requested the Minister of Tourism, Cultural and development of North Eastern Region G Kishan Reddy to issue a GO with sanctioned funds of Under Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme for the development of the historical temple Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam. He discussed various issues of Temple Town Bhadrachalam and agency villages in Khammam district.

He requested VK Singh to save the weaker sections lands effecting near Khammam under the National Highway project expansion. The Ministers assured of all possible help from the Centre. On the occasion, Sudhakar Reddy congratulated the Union Ministers on the victory of BJP in 4 States under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.