Private colleges remain shut

Khammam: Students in the district are facing financial difficulties due to non-release of dues. It is learnt that more than Rs109 crore fee reimbursement and stipends are due for SC, ST, BC and minority students.

Students who have completed courses in various colleges are not getting certificates as the colleges are holding back the certificates. Thus, the students are not able to pursue higher studies. They are also missing out on interviews for jobs. On the other hand, the owners of the educational institutions say they are no longer able to bear the burden of running their institutions.

Fee reimbursement has been pending from 2021-22 for BC and EBC students, amounting to Rs 47,40,08,000. The arrears for 2022-23 and 2023-24 from the SC welfare department are more than Rs 30 crore. Fee reimbursement arrears of up to Rs.3 crore have to be paid in respect of tribal welfare department.

Similarly, Rs 80,40,08,000 reimbursement has been pending for BC, EBC, tribal and minority students. In the minority welfare department, fee reimbursement and stipends total Rs 21,34,87,000.

Student union leader Md Azad said private managements have not been paying salaries for more than six months to the teaching and the non-teaching staff due to financial crunch. Thus, the faculty is not motivated to teach properly. The managements are also not providing basic amenities, claiming they are short of funds.

The students studying engineering, MBA, MCA, degree, post graduate etc have been suffering on account of the government’s incapacity to reimburse fee arrears for the last two to three years. On completion of the courses, their certificates are retained by the institutions which are pressuring the students to pay up on their own.

Meanwhile, the Kakatiya University Private Management Association (KUPMA) district unit closed their colleges on the fourth day. The association member RJC Krishan demanded the government immediately release pending fee reimbursements.