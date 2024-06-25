Proposals for land value enhancement underway

Khammam: The process undertaken by the government to increase the value of non-agricultural lands has accelerated in the joint Khammam district. Proposals are being prepared for land value enhancement in coordination with Stamps Agreement Department and officials. The open market value is high compared to government rates.

Notably, the government had an idea to increase rates of lands above half the rate in the open market. According to it, the authorities have received orders to increase the prices of agricultural and non-agricultural lands.

On September 7, the government had released a schedule for the process of price hike, according to which the officials took steps to revise the land values in the district.

Khammam district has 11 sub registrar offices along with tahsildar offices. According to the government’s schedule to increase the prices of agricultural and non-agricultural land within these limits, a meeting was held with the relevant officials on June 20 at Bhadradri District Collectorate and on June 21 at Khammam Collectorate.

The officers noticed the land prices in the open market and discussed details in those meetings. Along with these, the aspects of how much land prices can be increased have also beenexamined by the officers.

In order to increase the land values, the RDO has been appointed as the chairman of rural committees in the respective districts. Tehsildar, MPDO, Market Value Sub-Registrar and Convener have appointed local sub-registrar as members and the Additional Collector (Revenue) as Chairman of Urban Committees, CEO of ZP.

Municipal Commissioner, Suda Vice-Chairman and Local Sub-Registrar were appointed by the Convener. Municipal authorities must inform the urban committee about the details of new wards, new colonies and commercial buildings in the municipalities. And the details regarding the conversion of agricultural lands in rural areas will have to be provided to the Tehsildar’s Committee.

According to this, the authorities will take a final decision on the increase in land prices by June 29. The increased land value will be placed in the public domain on July 1. Objections will be received from the public till July 15. The government will implement the increased land values from August 1.

It seems that if the value of agricultural and non-agricultural land is increased, it is possible that the government will get an income of up to Rs 400 crores from the joint district. With the current prices, the annual revenue of the combined district is up to Rs 250 crores. There is a discussion in the official circles that if the land values increase, the district will get huge revenue, and if it exceeds the estimate, there is no need to be surprised. “We are completing the land value revision process as per the schedule given by the government. We have already completed the meetings of the committees in the joint district. We will finalise the land values by June 29 and put them before the people. We will finalise the land values on July 24 after receiving and solving the public objections,” informed by the Chittimalla Ashok Kumar, District Registrar, Stamps and Registration Department Khammam.