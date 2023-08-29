Ramulu naik says won’t desert KCR

Khammam: Wyra MLA L Ramulunaik seems disappointed for not getting BRS party ticket, but he made some interesting comments at a meeting held in Wyra town on Monday. Participating in the distribution of cheques for Kalyana Laxmi and Shadi Mubarak and other schemes, he said that though he was denied a BRS party ticket, he would neither quit the party nor would impede the growth of anybody in the party.

The MLA said he did not have the strength of ‘Bheeshmudu’ but would continue to travel with the BRS party and Chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He said nobody has the right to question party decisions and should obey decisions of party high command. He made apologies if he had troubled anybody directly or indirectly during his term. He appealed to the people to cast their vote for the party chosen candidate and ensure that KCR becomes the Chief Minister for the third time.

BRS party high command gave tickets to all the existing MLAs in erstwhile Khammam district except in Wyra. Ramulunaik was elected MLA by contesting as Independent with the support of present Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy in the last elections. Later, he switched over the BRS party. This time, BRS ignored him and announced the party ticket for B Madanlal who was defeated by Ramulunaik in the last elections.

An interesting incident was witnessed on Monday when the BRS nominee Madhan Lal met Ramulunaik at his camp office. The both leaders maintain two groups in Wyra. The meeting aroused interest and photos went viral on all social media.