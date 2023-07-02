Revanth calls DGP, urges not to stop vehicles heading for Khammam meeting

TPCC president Revanth Reddy expressed his anger over the police for stopping the public from coming to the Congress meeting in Khammam and stopping the vehicles in the villages.

Against this backdrop, Revanth and Madhu Yashik Goud, who spoke to the DGP on the phone and asked the DGP not to block the vehicles coming to the public meeting. He made it clear that he will attend the meeting even after crossing the barriers and said that it will be the police's responsibility if the situation gets out of control.

Revanth Reddy and Madhu Yashki left Hyderabad in Khammam as the people are being stopped to go to the Khammam meeting.