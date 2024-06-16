Workruit’s HR platform

Workruit, an HR tech company, announced the launch of its end-to-end Recruitment Platform, designed to empower staffing agencies, HR consultancies and businesses of all sizes. This AI powered platform streamlines every stage of the recruitment process, from talent acquisition and candidate matching to interview scheduling & placement, benefiting both recruiters and job seekers with its comprehensive suite of automated tools.

By allowing staffing enterprises and consultancy firms to tailor it to their needs, Workruit enhances their reach and growth within their network and customer base.