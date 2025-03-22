Rotten food at supermarket sparks public outrage

Wanaparthy: Consumer complaints regarding rotten food items at the Reliance Smart Superstore in Wanaparthy led to a municipal raid on Friday. Authorities discovered spoiled products during inspections, prompting immediate action.

Municipal officials, led by District Food Safety Officer Neelima and Medical Health Officer Ramachander, arrived at the scene following reports from consumers. During the inspection, they found several food items in questionable condition. However, when questioned, store managers dismissed concerns, claim-ing the products were still within their expiry dates.

This response infuriated the officials, who criticised the management for their negligence. They ques-tioned the consequences if unsuspecting customers, especially children, consumed the spoiled food. The food safety team announced that samples would be collected and sent for laboratory testing, with legal action to follow based on results. The store was temporarily shut down.

The incident has ignited public anger, with many blaming food safety officers for failing in their duties. Residents allege that officials accept bribes to overlook violations, allowing unsafe food to be sold in local malls and hotels. Frustrated citizens claim that their complaints often go unheard, as officers remain un-available in their offices and fail to respond to phone calls.

Concerns have also been raised over the transparency of food safety inspections. Many suspect that samples collected from various establishments are not being tested and that officials are reluctant to take legal action against violators. Critics argue that a lack of strict enforcement has led to a widespread disregard for food safety regulations in the district.

Residents are now demanding that higher authorities intervene and take stringent measures against negligent officials.