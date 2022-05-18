Rs 10.34 crore sanctioned for vegetable market in Khammam

Khammam: A much-awaited vegetable market will soon be setup in the city at a cost of Rs 10.34 crore.



It is learned that the funds have been sanctioned by the State government with the initiation by the Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. This vegetable market will also be helpful to the people of neighbouring districts. Farmers and traders have been eagerly looking for the vegetable market in Khammam since a longtime.

Speaking on the occasion, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar confirmed that a vegetable market will be setup soon in Khammam which was a desire of many farmers, traders and workers. He said that plans are afoot to develop the vegetable market as a role model market for other districts. He said that the farm production has increased when compared with the past.

The vegetable market will be setup with all the facilities keeping the farmers, traders and workers into consideration. He stated that the vegetable market will also be helpful to the farmers of other districts. The Minister assured that resting houses will also be constructed for the convenience of at the vegetable market.