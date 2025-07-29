Singer Pujari Jyothi sets musical record

Bhadrachalam: Singer Pujari Jyothi has made her mark in both the Telangana Book of Records and the Telugu Book of Records by performing 111 songs sung by legendary playback singer KS Chitra in a 12-hour non-stop live singing session. The event, titled Bhadradri Swaranjali, was organised by 24 TV Media in association with Jyothi Events and took place in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. Beginning at 8:00 am and continuing till 8:00 pm, Jyothi rendered an uninterrupted medley of Chitra’s iconic film songs, accompanied by a team of supporting vocalists and musicians.

Following the performance, representatives from the record organisations announced and presented the record certificates to Pujari Jyothi. The performance was monitored and validated by jury members from the Telangana and Telugu Book of Records, including Ashok Kumar, Venkatachari, and Srinivas, who confirmed the successful completion of 111 songs in the allotted time.

All accompanying singers were also recognized and presented with mementoes and certificates of appreciation for their support in the event.