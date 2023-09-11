Singireddy says no shortage of urea

Mahbubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has called upon the farming community not to go by false media reports on lack of fertilisers in Telangana. He said he had directed the authorities concerned to see that adequate fertilisers stocks were available wherever required. He also ordered a stern action against those spreading false information and misguiding the farmers on lack of availability of urea.

To make sure that there is no untoward incident happening such as black marketing or illegal stocking to create artificial demand for fertilizers, the state government is continuously monitoring the situation, he assured.

At present there are more than 2.18 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of urea available to the farmers through various agencies in the state. Of this, about 90,000 MT of urea is available with private dealers, 41,000 MT with primary agricultural cooperative societies, about 81,000 MT with Markfed and another 6,000 MT at company godowns. This apart, additionally a total of 7.57 lakh metric tonnes of other kinds of fertilizers along with urea is also available for the farmers. Arrangements are also being made to provide another 18000 MT of urea in the next 4 days in the state, he added.