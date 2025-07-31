Live
SP joins vehicle checking in Gadwal
Gadwal: As part of visible policing initiative, district SP T Srinivasa Rao personally supervised a large-scale vehicle checking operation at YSR Chowk, a key junction in Gadwal town, on Tuesday night. The checks were conducted with the participation of 40 police officers and staff. During the inspection, the police carried out routine vehicle document verification, drunk-and-drive tests, and reviewed cases of traffic rule violations. Speaking to the media, the SP stated that the checks were conducted as part of routine Law & Order (L&O) and armed forces coordination. He emphasized that the operation involved verifying proper vehicle documents, conducting breathalyzer tests, issuing challans to those violating traffic rules, and seizing vehicles lacking valid documentation.
SP Srinivasa Rao highlighted the strategic importance of YSR Chowk due to its location near the interstate border, making it a crucial point for surveillance. So far, the operation has led to the inspection of 55 vehicles, registration of 4 drunk-and-drive (DD) cases, and seizure of 23 vehicles for missing number plates or lack of valid documents.
He added that the checks would continue until midnight. The operation was carried out under the leadership of DSP Y Mogilayya, CI Tanguturi Srinu, Town SI Kalyan Kumar, and included traffic and Darur-Maldakal SIs along with 35 police personnel. This initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure road safety, reduce accidents, and deter criminal activity by maintaining a strong and visible police presence in the town, the SP said.