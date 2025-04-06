Sriraksha Care launches 24x7 free medical helpline

Khammam: In a significant step toward compassionate healthcare, Dr G Venkateswarlu, Managing Director of Sriraksha Hospital, has launched ‘Sriraksha Care,’ a 24x7 free medical helpline and telemedicine service dedicated to serving people in need the underprivileged, elderly, and chronically ill.

The platform offers support for emergency medical queries, free tele-consultations for general and specialist care, home care coordination (oxygen, tracheostomy, physiotherapy, Ryle’s tube care, etc.), community-based support via mobile health teams, and a call centre helpline number: 97981 04108 providing support in Telugu and English.

“The services are available to all, especially rural and tribal communities across Khammam district,” he said. “Sriraksha Care works in close collaboration with Sriraksha Hospital, Rehab Buddha Centre, and volunteers from Sriraksha Charity. It also supports terminally ill and post-operative patients at home, offering coordinated visits by trained nurses and physiotherapists,” he said.