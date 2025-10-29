Study commissioned for new power plant at KTPS

Kothagudem: With the aim of expanding the Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) at Paloncha, the Telangana Power Generation Corporation Limited (TGPGCL) has appointed Desein Private Limited, a Delhi-based consultancy firm, to prepare a pre-feasibility report for establishing a new power plant.

The proposed plant will have a capacity of either 2x800 MW or 1x800 MW, and the appointment follows persistent demands from public representatives, retired engineers, and locals for a new project to replace the decommissioned KTPS A, B, and C stations.

It may be recalled that TSGENCO, acting on directives from the Union Ministry of Environment, decommissioned eight units of KTPS in 2020. These stations, built between 1965 and 1978 with a combined capacity of 720 MW, were retired due to technical constraints, economic viability issues, and environmental concerns.

The pre-feasibility report will be prepared in strict compliance with guidelines from the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), particularly regarding the environmental appraisal process.

The study will cover key aspects such as site assessment, fuel and water requirements, logistics, project cost estimation, financial analysis, and implementation strategy. TGPGCL has sanctioned Rs 4.75 lakh for the preparation of the report.

Jammula Sitarama Reddy, a retired foreman of KTPS and founder of the Nutana Vidyut Kendra Sadhana Committee, welcomed the move.

He emphasized that all necessary resources—land, water, and coal—are already available at the site.

“About 520 acres of land is available within the KTPS premises, which is sufficient for setting up the new plant. The Kinnerasani reservoir can meet the water requirements, and the nearby coal mines can ensure steady fuel supply.

The State government should take a positive decision to establish this power plant for the overall growth of Kothagudem,” he said.