‘Support BJP candidates in Suryapet’

Suryapet : In a fervent address at the ‘Praja Garjana’ public meeting in Suryapet on Friday, Union Minister and State BJP president G Kishan Reddy hailed the significant contribution of Suryapet district to the Telangana State agitation.

Kishan Reddy drew a parallel between the past and present, noting that just as Sardar Patel had triumphed over the Nizam and hoisted the tricolour flag in the State, 75 years later, Union Home Minister Amit Shah initiated a celebration commemorating the struggle against Nizam’s autocratic rule. He expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for spearheading the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations.

The Union Minister urged the people to bestow their blessings upon the BJP candidates - Sankineni Venkateswara Rao, Rama Chandrayya, Guduru Narayana Reddy, and Nivedita - who are contesting on behalf of the party in the district. He passionately called for the BJP’s victory.

Reddy also highlighted the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre, citing the construction of national highways and the development of road networks connecting Nalgonda, Warangal, Bhuvanagiri, and Hyderabad districts. He further promised the construction of six-lane roads and industrial estates connecting Hyderabad to Vijayawada, which would create employment opportunities for the youth.

In a critique of opposition parties, Reddy criticised the lack of progress in addressing unemployment issues and the failure to fill teacher positions, while noting that members of the KCR family had secured jobs. He lamented the unfulfilled promises of land allocation for the poor and Dalits, free fertilisers for farmers, and limited educational and job opportunities under the current government. He vowed to provide free education and medical care once the BJP assumes power in Telangana.

The Union Minister assured the implementation of a comprehensive crop insurance scheme and an aggressive campaign to eliminate corruption in government offices, from gram panchayats to the State secretariat.