Suspension bridge a new attraction in Khammam town

Khammam: The suspension bridge under construction in Khammam is captivating everyone's attention. Construction works of a cable-stayed suspension bridge, Khammam's newest attraction, at Lakaram tank here is nearing completion.

The development works taken up with crores of rupees for the development of Khammam town are bearing fruits. People of the town are appreciating Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who was taking special interest on the beautification of town and other development aspects. Once the suspension bridge is completed, the town will become one of the tourist spots in the State. The bridge construction was taken up with an expenditure of Rs 8 crore by Telangana Tourism Development Department with municipal funds. Erection of two 80-feet tall towers on either side of the bund was completed.

The project was initiated by Minister Ajay Kumar on the lines of suspension bridges at Laknavaram in the erstwhile Warangal district, Komati Cheruvu in Siddipet district and at Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad.

The main and suspender cables to hang the deck and for anchorage have been procured from a company in South Korea. The cables and deck works have been completed.

Speaking to The Han India, Minister Ajay Kumar said that the suspension bridge, 120 metre in length and 1.5 metres in width, would boost Khammam city's tourism potential. The suspension bridge would be an added attraction at Lakaram tank bund and the officials were directed to complete the works at the earliest and make arrangements for its inauguration, he added.