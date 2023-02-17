Tata Madhu slams Ponguleti's remarks

Khammam: BRS district unit chief and MLC Tata Madhusudhan on Thursday come down heavily on former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's comments against the BRS government. He was speaking to media people in district party office here in Khammam.

Madhu expressed anger on the remarks made by Ponguleti in 'Athmeeya Sammelanam' in Wyra. The MLC reacted to BRS MLAs and Ministers chanting the name of KCR and question the former MP and asked him what have you done for the party in last seven years? He (Pongueti) praised KTR and KCR in every day while in the party, Madhusudhan added.

He said that Ponguelti had benefited more from the party and had accumulated properties worth Rs 3,000 crore. The MLC also slammed Ponguleti's comments ridiculing the Dharani Portal and alleged that the former MP had 108 acres that had been entered into the Dharani portal and had received its pass books, however, now he is commenting on Dharani. Madhu said, former MP is trying to stay in existence in the public life and is spreading lies to be in headlines. He said, the people know KCR and KTR and how the BRS government is working and providing welfare to people.

He said the comments by Ponguleti on Sita Rama lift irrigation project are being ridiculed and questioned why Ponguleti got tender for that work?

He said, the remarks made by Ponguleti against the BRS government and its welfare schemes reflects the state of former MPs mental health condition. He said the people are keenly observing every movement of Ponguleti and will give him a big lesson in coming days.

MLA Ramulu Naik, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushanam, Mayor P Neeraja, leaders P Naga Raju, N Venkateswarlu and others participated in the meeting.