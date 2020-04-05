Technical glitches make wait for ration gets longer in Khammam

Khammam: State government's effort to provide free ration to white card holders is not yielding good results in erstwhile Khammam district due to technical glitches.



Due to delay in distributing of rice the people have to wait hours together in queues in high temperature in many ration shops in both districts.

The State government has planned to rescue to people those who have been suffering due to lockdown imposed due to outbreak of coronavirus by providing 12 kg rice to each household. Ration distribution begun on Wednesday in erstwhile Khammam district.

Ration distribution process begun on April 1 in both districts but from the first day there have been technical problems that lead to delay in distribution of ration to the beneficiaries. Due to the server problem people are forced to stand in queues for hours in high temperatures. Many give up and return home for the long wait. According to information, there are 442 ration shops in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and administration has planned to distribute rice to 2, 83, 475 white card holders. But on Friday officials were unable to distribute rice through 275 shops out of 442 shops in Kothagudem district alone. In Khammam, there are 669 ration shops and 405,340 white ration cards. But the officials and ration dealers distributed rice to white card holders from 588 shops but 75 shops did not function due to server down. According to civil supply officer in both districts, they noticed the problem when card holders were pressing thumb print. This problem was informed to the higher officers in already, they added. They agreed that the card holders suffered for some time due to problems.