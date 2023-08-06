Telangana Govt releases Rs 22 crore dues to granite industries

Khammam:The State government released a number of unpaid subsidies for the Khammam granite industries. They include an arear of R 22, including industries incentives and power subsidies.

Since 2014, the government had not paid numerous types of subsidy obligations to the granite business. Khammam Granite Association representatives under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra pleaded with CM KCR, Ministers KTR, Harish Rao, and Puvvada Ajay Kumar to release the pending subsidies and promote the sector.

Representatives of the association had met Minister Harish Rao on January 18 this year, during the open meeting of the BRS party in Khammam to convey the gravity of the issue.

On that day, Harish Rao made a personal commitment to pay back the debts. To that extent, there were Rs 22 crore of rupees in arrears. The government approved Rs 22 crore. To that end, orders have been issued.

Vaddiraju Ravichandra, a member of the Rajya Sabha, expressed his happiness over the government’s approval of numerous concessions owed to the granite business.

He claimed that CM KCR is owed money by every member of the Khammam Granite family.

He expressed his gratitude in particular to CM KCR, ministers KTR, Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar for their support in developing the State’s granite industries.