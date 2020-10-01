Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launches voter enrollment for MLC elections

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has asked the TRS cadres to carry out voter enrollment for the Graduates' Constituency MLC elections in an extensive manner.



He launched the online enrollment of voters by registering himself online in a programme at the party district headquarters here on Thursday. Addressing the party workers the minister asserted no graduate should be left out in Khammam district during the voters enrollment.

Ajay Kumar suggested that the online registration process should be started with the graduates in the families of each party worker. He also appealed to the graduates in the district to make use of the opportunity and enroll their names in voters list.