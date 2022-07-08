TRS protests against steep hike in LPG price

Khammam: Following a call given by TRS working president K T Rama Rao, a number of TRS activists staged demonstrations across the erstwhile Khammam district on Thursday, in protest against increase in the price of cooking gas. TRS floor leader in LS, Nama Nageswara Rao, came down heavily on the NDA government during a protest at Chandrugonda in Kothagudem district.

Leading a rasta rook, the MP demanded immediate rollback of the hiked LPG price. He said it was very shameful to hike the price many times in recent years. He warned that the people were watching the anti-people polices of the BJP government and would teach it a bitter lesson. He also alleged that the Central government was trying to obstruct the development of the state. In the coming Parliament session, the TRS MPs would raise these issues and expose the BJP duplicity, he vowed. He urged the people to extend continuous support to CM KCR who was spearheading development activities in the state.

MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA M Nageswara Rao, ZP Chairman K Kanakaiah, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, and other leaders participated in the programme.