Tummala takes part in development activities

Khammam: Tummala Nageswara Rao, the Minister of Agriculture, Marketing, Co-operation, Handloom and Textiles, said measures are being taken by giving priority to the development of newly established colonies and merged villages in Khammam city.

He was laying foundation stone for the CC road construction work undertaken with a fund of Rs 1.95 crore at 16th division Sriram Nagar Road No. 13. The minister said the government was giving priority to creation of basic facilities in newly established colonies and villages in the merged areas and granting funds for development works. He ridiculed the BRS for holding protests over Rythu Bandhu, after ignoring the welfare of farmers during their regime. No loan waiver was ever provided by the BRS, he pointed out.

He said that from Diwali, Indiramma houses would be granted to the poor, and in the first year of the Congress government, around Rs 50,000 crore funds are being spent on farmers.

Municipal Commissioner Abhishek Agastya said that the CC road was being laid a fund of Rs 2 crores. He informed that flood compensation had been provided to around 1,500 families in the 16th division and the remaining pending families would get the assistance within a week.

State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, RDO G Ganesh, 16th division corporator Medarapu Venkateshwarlu, and others participated in the programme.