Two TRS leaders held, one on the run

Khammam: Criminal cases filed against TRS leaders became a headache in the party in the erstwhile Khammam district. There were allegations that the ruling party leaders were involved in criminal activities in the last few days.

On Monday, the police arrested two TRS leaders – M Sudhakar and M Madhav Rao - on the charges of planning to murder a realtor, while another leader M Hanumanth Rao has escaped.

Realtor T Srinivas Rao filed a complaint with the police on Sunday that the three TRS leaders gave supari to kill him. On Sunday, Srinivas Rao held a press meet and said that some people conducted a rekki in front of his house and accused the three TRS leaders as planning to kill him.

Based on the realtor's complaint, police took the accused into custody.

It should be reminded here that a TRS MPTC was arrested on Sunday in Wyra mandal. The parents of a minor girl in Uppala Madaka village complained to the police that MPTC B Sanjeev Rao tired to molest their minor daughter.

There was another incident in which a businessman, M Venkateswara Rao of Palvoncha committed suicide recently, who stated in his suicide note that he took the extreme step due to the harassment of V Raghava, the son of Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, and other TRS leaders.

Based on the suicide letter, police filed cases on TRS leaders and MLA's son Vanama Raghava.

Besides these incidents, clashes between the groups of TRS former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy have heated up the constituency. The leaders belonging to Tummala group alleged that the MLA with the support of the police has been harassing them and filed a complaint against Palair MLA to the police.

BJP district president Galla Satyanarayana criticised that the pink party leaders were troubling the people with the support of local MLAs and the Minister. He alleged that with the support of the local MLA, the MPTC tried to molest a minor girl in Wyra mandal. The groups of former Minister and Palair MLA were causing troubles to the innocent people in the constituency, he pointed out.