Union Bank donates ambulance to govt hospital

Highlights
Khammam: Union Bank of India donated an ambulance to the Government Medical Hospital in Khammam as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.
Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan praised the bank for its quick response to the hospital’s request and inaugurated the ambulance by driving it on Monday.
Union Bank Regional Head, Hanumanth Reddy, emphasised the importance of ambulances in providing emergency medical care, especially in rural areas.
