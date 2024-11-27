  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Union Bank donates ambulance to govt hospital

Union Bank donates ambulance to govt hospital
x
Highlights

Union Bank of India donated an ambulance to the Government Medical Hospital in Khammam as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Khammam: Union Bank of India donated an ambulance to the Government Medical Hospital in Khammam as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Khammam District Collector Muzammil Khan praised the bank for its quick response to the hospital’s request and inaugurated the ambulance by driving it on Monday.

Union Bank Regional Head, Hanumanth Reddy, emphasised the importance of ambulances in providing emergency medical care, especially in rural areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick