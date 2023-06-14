Union Minister Amit Shah Khammam tour cancelled

Khammam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's public meeting which was to be held on Thursday has been cancelled, according to party senior leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy.

Reddy said the Union Minister’s programme has been postponed in the wake of the ‘Biparjoy’ cyclone which is to make landfall on June 15 and is likely to cause large scale damage. The Union Home Minister is personally monitoring the rescue operations. Hence, he decided to cancel the public meeting on Thursday.

His revised schedule would be announced later. The district unit and state leaders had made elaborate arrangements for his visit and wanted to mobilise large number of people.