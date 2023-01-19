Vijayan calls for 'new resistance' against BJP rule

Khammam: Accusing the BJP government at the Centre of 'undoing' the foundations of nation's democracy, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday called for a 'new resistance' to protect secularism, democracy and the Constitution. "People's unity has to emerge against the communal agenda that seeks to divide the country," he said.

Addressing a public meeting organised by K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS here, the veteran CPI(M) leader alleged that the Centre was constantly "trying to destroy" the country's federal structure and it was using the offices of Governors to target non-BJP state governments.

He said the basic tenets of our Constitution are facing a series of threats from the people who are at the helm of affairs at the Centre. Vijayan said Khammam, the land of people's resistances, will mark the beginning of a new resistance, a resistance to secure the ideals that we fought for in our freedom struggle. A resistance to protect our secularism, our democracy, our Constitution and thereby our nation," Vijayan said.

The Marxist veteran said by signing various international Defence agreements, the Centre goes against the concept of sovereignty. By allowing the concentration of wealth through consistent appeasement of corporates, they go against the concept of socialism and by seeking to replace parliamentary democracy with presidential form of governance, they go against the concept of democracy.

Accusing the Centre of having a mission to make India a 'unitary state', he said slogans such as 'One Nation One Tax', 'One Nation One Uniform', 'One Nation One Election' are all attacks on federal structure. He also alleged that the BJP was misusing the office of the Governors.

CPI general secretary D Raja said all secular, democratic parties need to come together to fight the BJP and remove it from power in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raja accused the NDA government at the Centre of trying to change the Constitution and democratic rule.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Modi's comment in the BJP national executive meeting that there are only 400 days left for the 2024 elections, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said the ruling BJP has started counting its days and would not last a day more in power.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann said he was impressed by Kanti Velugu and would replicate the same in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal said that he was happy that KCR had implemented AAP government's scheme of Basti Dawkhanas. He said India was still facing poverty because of bad leaders and bad leadership. Education, farmers and health sectors have been badly ignored. He said many states were not having cordial relations with Governors as Modi was forcing them to trouble the non-BJP CMs.