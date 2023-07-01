Warning posters against Ponguleti appears in Khammam

Khammam: As the election time for the Telangana Legislative Assembly approaches, the political heat is increasing in the State. War of words between BRS, Congress and BJP leaders has intensified in the State.

On the other hand, the politics of Khammam district in the State is gaining more interest. Former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy who was expelled from BRS is going to join Congress. He has been targeting the Chief minister KCR and BRS party in the recent times. He said that his aim was to oust KCR.





In this order, posters were put up in Khammam giving a warning to Ponguleti. Posters warned that corpses of Ponguleti's followers would not left. It warned that there will be dire consequences if inappropriate comments are made on BRS and Minister Puvvada Ajay. These posters were put up by unknown persons. These posters are creating a stir in Khammam. Ponguleti is yet to respond to these posters.

