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Will develop Edulapuram as a model municipality: Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy
In Short
Over Rs 100 crore already allocated for development; efforts on to secure an equal amount of Rs 100 crore for infrastructure
Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said the government was making planned efforts to develop the newly formed Edulapuram Municipality in Palair as a model one in the State. On Friday, the Minister laid a foundation stone for the construction of internal cement concrete (CC) roads in Singareni Colony in Ward 6 at a cost of Rs 4.96 crore. He also launched the construction works of a Roads and Buildings (R&B) road connecting Kota Narayanapuram in Ward 8 with the Kodad road.
Speaking on the occasion, in the presence of Khammam Collector TS Divakara, former MLC Balasani Lakshminarayana, TPCC general secretary Maddineni Swarnakumari, and Edulapuram Municipal Chairperson Pokabathini Anitha, Ponguleti said more than Rs 100 crore had already been allocated for various development works in the municipality.
He assured that efforts would be made to secure an additional Rs 100 crore to strengthen basic infrastructure and improve civic amenities in the newly formed municipality.
The Minister said the government was committed to fulfilling the dream of owning a house for every eligible poor family.
Under the Indiramma housing scheme, Rs 5 lakh was being provided for the construction of each house.
So far, the State Government had allocated Rs 40,000 crore for the construction of eight lakh Indiramma houses, he said.
He also announced that one lakh houses would be provided to poor people in Hyderabad in areas close to their workplaces.
Ponguleti assured that eligible poor families who had not received houses in the earlier phases would also be considered in the third and fourth phases of the housing scheme.
He further said the government was implementing welfare programmes, including free electricity and free travel for women in RTC buses, by extending benefits to all eligible beneficiaries without political discrimination.
Edulapuram Municipal Vice-Chairman Tammineni Naveen, Congress municipal president Banoth Kishore Naik, corporators, division presidents and other party leaders participated in the programme.
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