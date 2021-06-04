Work in coordination to prevent Covid: Collector Karnan

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan directed the officials to work in coordination to prevent Covid-19 from spreading in the district. On Friday, he visited Koyachilaka and Eerlapudi villages of Raghunadhapalem mandal and inspected Covid isolation centres in these villages.

Later, the Collector told the officials concerned to visit the villages and interact with people to provide awareness about coronavirus among them. They were also told to identify positive cases in villages and immediately shift them to isolation centres. Tahsildars, Station House Officers (police) and panchayat secretary should check for Covid cases in villages and inform the same to higher officials.

The Collector asked the officers to provide health services and nutritious food to the patients at isolation centres. He warned the officials that action will be taken on those, who were found neglecting their duties.

Raghunathapalem Tahsildar G Narasimha Rao, MPDO Ashok Kumar, Mandal Special Officer Vijaya Kumar, Station House Officer Srinivas, MPO Sridevi and panchayat secretaries accompanied the Collector during the tour.