Wow! Students carry 165m long National Flag in rally

Khammam: Marking 150 years of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee’s national song Vande Mataram, a large-scale commemorative rally was organised in Sathupalli constituency on Monday led by Khammam parliamentary in-charge Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao. The highlight was the 165 m long national flag that drew the attention of many.

The 165-m-long tricolour was carried by students during the rally that moved through the main streets of Sathupalli, resonating with the chants of “Vande Mataram.” Students, teachers, and local residents participated in large numbers. Speaking on the occasion Namburi Ramalingeswara Rao explained the importance of the day.

As part of the nationwide campaign, organisers emphasised the need to familiarise students and youth with the deeper meaning of Vande Mataram and to strengthen patriotic and nationalistic spirit among future generations.

The organisers expressed gratitude to the managements of Vishwashanthi School and Sri Chaitanya Millennium School for their support in coordinating the event.

The programme was held in response to the call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance from district party president Nelluri Koteswara Rao.