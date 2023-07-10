Live
- Jaishankar to file nomination papers for Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat today
- Oppo Reno 10 series to launch today at noon: Expected price and features
- Devotees throng Tirumala temple on Monday
- Vijayawada division safety works: Many trains cancelled
- Alert! Delete File Recovery and Data Recovery and File Manager Apps Now
- Polvaram project and capital Amaravati is possible only by Congress: Revanth
- Wimbledon: Alcaraz wants to face Djokovic in final
- Hyderabad: Oracle Jogini Swarnalata predicts more rains this year
- Luis Suarez, only Spanish man to win Ballon d'Or, has died
- Humpy, Harika to lead India's challenge in Asian Games
Yadadri hill thronged by devotees
Highlights
Devotees thronged Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. As it was holiday, a large number of devotees flocked to the temple town.
Yadadri : Devotees thronged Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. As it was holiday, a large number of devotees flocked to the temple town. Temple queues were teeming with them. The free darshan of Swami took about three hours, while the paid darshan took two hours. Officials made special arrangements due to the increase in the number of devotees. The temple was packed with the devotees and the hill shrine reverberated with ‘Namo Laxmi Narasimha Swamy’ chants.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS