Yadadri hill thronged by devotees

Yadadri hill packed with devotees on Sunday

Devotees thronged Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. As it was holiday, a large number of devotees flocked to the temple town.

Yadadri : Devotees thronged Yadagirigutta Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Sunday. As it was holiday, a large number of devotees flocked to the temple town. Temple queues were teeming with them. The free darshan of Swami took about three hours, while the paid darshan took two hours. Officials made special arrangements due to the increase in the number of devotees. The temple was packed with the devotees and the hill shrine reverberated with ‘Namo Laxmi Narasimha Swamy’ chants.

