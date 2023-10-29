Live
Yellandhu: Elect BRS for rapid growth says Bonthu Haripriya
Yellandhu MLA and BRS candidate Bonthu Haripriya lauded CM KCR for bringing prosperity to all sections of the people in the State.
Yellandhu : Yellandhu MLA and BRS candidate Bonthu Haripriya lauded CM KCR for bringing prosperity to all sections of the people in the State. She explained various welfare schemes of the BRS government during campaign in Yellandhu and other villages.
She challenged opposition parities to show if any state was implementing such schemes as those in Telangana. She said CM KCR was developing the sate as the role model in the country. She conducted door-to-door campaign and got a good response from the people.
Earlier she offered puja at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Sampath Nagar village under Gangaram panchayat and commenced the campaign.
