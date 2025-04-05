Young volunteer brings solar power to Anganwadi centres

Khammam: Ten Anganwadi centers in Khammam district now have access to reliable solar power, thanks to the efforts of a dedicated young volunteer from New Jersey, USA, with strong family roots in the region.

Abhi Bathula, a high school student from Millburn, New Jersey, along with his grandparents Dr B Janaki Ramaiah and Dr B Sarojini, raised funds and coordinated the installation of solar panel grids at the centres. The initiative supports early childhood education and promotes sustainable development.

The installations were inaugurated by the District Collector Muzammil Khan, in the presence of local leaders, teachers, parents, and enthusiastic children earlier this week on Thursday at Kotha Lingala village of Kamepalli Mandal, in the district. “It was a meaningful experience to work on something that supports the needs of children and their caregivers.

I’m grateful to everyone who helped make this possible,” said Abhi Bathula on the day. The solar power systems will provide basic electricity to the Anganwadis, enabling improved lighting and ventilation, which will enhance the daily experience for both children and staff. Teachers expressed their appreciation, highlighting how even small changes can make a significant difference in daily operations.