YS Sharmila collapses while speaking to farmers in Khammam
Highlights
The locals helped Sharmila to recover from illness temporarily
Khammam: The founder off YSRTP YS Sharmila reportedly fell ill during her visit to Khammam district to assess the damage caused by untimely rains. It is learnt that she fell ill near Tanikella village in Konijerla Mandal.
YS Sharmila suddenly collapsed while interacting with farmers during her visit. However, the alert locals helped Sharmila to recover from the illness temporarily. It is believed that she fell ill due to sunstroke.
