YS Sharmila to contest from Palair or Khammam?

Khammam: It came to know that the fans of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy were spreading the news that YSR's daughter YS Sharmila is contesting from Khammam or Palair Assembly constituency in 2023 general elections.

Huge discussions were going on about YS Sharmila's new party and the constituency from which she would be contesting among political circles.

YS Sharmila is reportedly concentrating on Khammam district and choosing venue to declare her party's name as YSR had a huge fan following in this district.

After declaring about setting up a political party in Telangana, YS Sharmila speed up her activities and meeting the leaders and fans of YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

According to Sharmila's close circle, she is going to announce of launching her party in Khammam on April 9. Fans of Sharmila and YSR are making arrangements for a massive meeting in Khammam on April 9.

YSRCP had a strong grip in Khammam, which won Khammam MP and two MLA seats in 2014 general elections.

Leaders and YSR followers met YS Sharmila appealed her to contest from Palair or Khammam, where there are huge fans and followers of YSR.

YSR followers in Khammam district reportedly told Sharmila that her winning will be a cake walk if she contests from Palair. According to her close followers, Sharmila is willing to contest from Palair where there is a huge vote bank of Congress.

Konda Raghava Reddy, who is looking after Sharmila's activities, told The Hans India that she will reveal everything on April 9. Leaders of other parties were contacting with them, he added.