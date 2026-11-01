Awareness prog marks ‘Savings Day’

Mahabubnagar: Financial Officer of Srinidhi Mutually Aided Cooperative Thrift and Credit Society Limited, CF Anjaneyulu, stressed the importance of making savings an integral part of everyone’s life. Speaking on ‘Savings Day,’ he said regularly saving a portion of one’s income would help meet future financial needs. He advised people to plan their savings for children’s education, family expenses, healthcare and house construction.

He also advised members to understand interest rates, terms and maturity periods before investing in Recurring Deposits (RD), other deposit schemes and Fixed Deposits (FDs).