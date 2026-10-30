Jadcherla devpt: Anirudh hits back at former MLA

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla MLA J Anirudh Reddy criticised former MLA Dr C Laxma Reddy over his remarks on constituency development and questioned the latter’s contribution towards the development of the government hospital when he had served as Health Minister.

The MLA was speaking after inaugurating two cement concrete (CC) roads in the Housing Board Colony here on Thursday. The road on Road No 2 was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh, while the one on Road No 6 was built with Rs 23 lakh from MUDA funds.

As part of the programme, Anirudh also participated in a Vanamahotsavam initiative and distributed saplings to residents, urging people to contribute to increasing green cover. Responding to the former MLA’s comments on development, Reddy questioned his claim that a new government hospital could be built if land was allotted. He alleged that the former MLA was more concerned about land-related matters than public development. Further, he alleged that the former MLA had failed to deliver the expected benefits to the constituency despite holding an important ministerial portfolio.

He claimed that even during his earlier interactions with former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the former MLA had focused on resolving land issues rather than pursuing constituency development.

Responding to questions about what Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had provided to Jadcherla during his visits, Anirudh cited funds allocated for development works. This, he said, included Rs 150 crore sanctioned in the first phase for the Udandapur project; Rs 50 lakh allocated to each village in the constituency for development works; Rs 1.90 crore for Ambedkar Kala Bhavan; and Rs 10 crore for the development of the Anjaneya Swamy temple at Urkonda.

Anirudh also responded to the suggestion that he should have sought additional funds when the Chief Minister visited Jadcherla for Dasara recently. He said the Chief Minister had attended a family celebration as a guest and maintained that constituency development, rather than personal political considerations, remained his priority.

The MLA announced that he would address the media on Friday morning and present details and supporting evidence regarding development works and funds allocated to Jadcherla.