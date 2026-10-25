Massive security blanket deployed for local body nomination scrutiny

Nellore: The scrutiny of nominations for the upcoming Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) and Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) elections concluded peacefully under a heavy police security blanket across Nellore district on Saturday.

To ensure a disturbance-free environment and prevent untoward incidents, the district police department executed comprehensive security arrangements. Over 600 officers in various supervisory designations and 1,000 police personnel were deployed on the ground across all designated scrutiny centers.

According to official sources, the nomination phase recorded a total of 2,639 filings for MPTC seats and 302 filings for ZPTC seats across the district.

Extensive bandobast was maintained across all 36 scrutiny venues, comprising 35 MPTC centers and one central ZPTC center established at the Zilla Parishad office in Nellore city. Officers of DSP rank were assigned to lead operations at each center, personally inspecting arrangements, issuing field directions, and coordinating force movements.

Surveillance was intensified in surrounding areas, with additional forces stationed at sensitive pockets to monitor suspicious activities.

Superintendent of Police Dr Ajitha Vejendla stated that the primary focus of the police administration was to maintain absolute transparency and order during the election drive.

She warned that stringent legal action would be taken against anyone attempting to violate State Election Commission regulations or disturb public peace. SP Vejendla also advised citizens facing difficulties or observing election violations to dial emergency helpline 112 or contact local police stations immediately for swift action.