MLA Vemireddy announces Rs 75 L Urdu high school in Buchireddypalem

Nellore: Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy has announced plans to develop a modern Urdu high school in Buchireddypalem at an estimated cost of Rs 75 lakh through the VPR Foundation, aiming to provide enhanced educational opportunities for minority girls.

As part of the ongoing ‘Cheppam.. Chestunnam’ (We Promised, We Are Delivering) door-to-door election campaign, MLA Prashanthi Reddy visited Wards 12 and 13 of Buchireddypalem Municipality on Saturday alongside NDA coalition leaders and party functionaries.

Interacting with residents, she highlighted the various development projects and welfare schemes being implemented by the state government. She revealed that land worth Rs 20 lakh has already been purchased for the proposed Urdu high school, with construction slated to commence very soon.

Campaigning actively for local candidates, she appealed to voters to elect municipal chairperson candidate Dodla Vijayalakshmi, Ward 12 councillor candidate Shaik Rahmath Basha, and Ward 13 candidate Shaik Parveen.

Reaffirming the NDA coalition’s commitment to the welfare of Muslim minorities and weaker sections, MLA Prashanthi Reddy noted that she and her son, Dr Arjun Reddy, remain dedicated to advancing minority education, infrastructure, and social welfare.

Highlighting the philanthropic legacy of the Dodla family in establishing local hospitals and schools, she described the municipal elections as a contest between integrity and corruption, and development versus disorder.