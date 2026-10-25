- West Bengal team studies rural development works in Krishna dist
- Jagan’s Letter To Sharmila: YSRCP accuses Chandrababu of exploiting family dispute
- Good response to hmtv’s Innovative Hackathon-2026
- The three qualities that shape our everyday life
- This Diwali, trade fireworks for a sky full of stars in Kenya
- Telugu talent Jidnyasa Chilka makes her mark on Mumbai’s theatre stage
- Uttam blames BRS regime for states’s El Nino woes
- BJP killing democracy in broad daylight
Top officials review vote counting prep at DKW college
In Short
Nellore JC Mogili Venkateswarlu and NMC Commissioner YO Nandan inspected counting arrangements at DKW College for manual ballot paper mayoral elections.
Nellore: District Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu and NMC Commissioner YO Nandan inspected counting arrangements at DKW College on Podalakur Road on Saturday.
The college has been selected as the counting center for the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections. Since the mayoral election is being conducted through a manual ballot paper procedure instead of EVMs, officials reviewed the required facilities and directed engineers to make necessary additional setups.
Joint Collector Venkateswarlu emphasized that all protocols issued by the State Election Commission will be strictly followed to ensure complete transparency.