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Top officials review vote counting prep at DKW college

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Nellore JC Mogili Venkateswarlu and NMC Commissioner YO Nandan inspected counting arrangements at DKW College for manual ballot paper mayoral elections.

Top officials review vote counting prep at DKW college
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Top officials review vote counting prep at DKW college 

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Nellore: District Joint Collector Mogili Venkateswarlu and NMC Commissioner YO Nandan inspected counting arrangements at DKW College on Podalakur Road on Saturday.

The college has been selected as the counting center for the Nellore Municipal Corporation elections. Since the mayoral election is being conducted through a manual ballot paper procedure instead of EVMs, officials reviewed the required facilities and directed engineers to make necessary additional setups.

Joint Collector Venkateswarlu emphasized that all protocols issued by the State Election Commission will be strictly followed to ensure complete transparency.

The Hans India
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The Hans India

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Nellore Municipal CorporationAP Local Body ElectionsDKW College NelloreMogili VenkateswarluYO Nandan
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