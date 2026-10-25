RSS to hold route marches across TN today after Madras HC's permission

Chennai: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold route marches in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, following a Madras High Court order permitting the organisation to conduct processions at 128 locations across the state on October 25 and November 2.

Seven locations in Chennai and its suburban areas have been identified for Sunday’s marches: Tiruvottiyur, Kolathur, Egmore, Korattur, Ayyappanthangal, Medavakkam and Chromepet.

The processions form part of the organisation’s annual Vijayadashami observances, during which uniformed volunteers participate in marches and public meetings. In Egmore, the procession is scheduled to begin near the Ramada Hotel at 4 p.m. and conclude near the Rajarathinam Stadium. A public meeting will be held at the concluding venue, according to the programme announced by the organisation.

The Kolathur march will start at 3 p.m. near the Kamaraj statue at Peravallur. The organisation has announced separate starting times and venues for the processions, with participants assembling at the designated locations before the marches begin.

The court’s permission followed a petition filed by RSS State secretary Jagadeeshan after the Vijay government denied approval for the proposed events.

Hearing the petition, the High Court allowed marches at the 128 locations on the two specified dates.

The organisation had sought permission for the statewide programme as part of its centenary celebrations.

Founded on Vijayadashami in 1925, the RSS completed 100 years in 2025 and is now marking its entry into its second century through programmes in different parts of the country.

Vijayadashami holds particular significance for the organisation because it commemorates its founding.

Its annual observances traditionally include processions involving volunteers in uniform, followed by gatherings at which speakers address participants and supporters.

According to the RSS, route marches have been organised in Tamil Nadu for about seven decades. Permission for these events has, however, been the subject of disputes between the organisation and the state authorities in previous years.

During the tenure of the previous DMK government, the organisation approached the courts after permissions were refused. It subsequently conducted marches after securing judicial clearance, including through proceedings before the Supreme Court.

Sunday’s events will take place under the latest High Court order. The remaining processions covered by the permission are scheduled for November 2, completing the organisation’s planned programme across the state’s 128 approved locations.