Just In
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

AP Intermediate Board exams schedule announced

In Short

First-year exams will begin on 24 February, followed by second-year exams on 25 February.

AP Intermediate Board exams schedule announced
X

AP Intermediate Board exams schedule announced

Font size
FOLLOW ON Google News

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations are scheduled to run from 24 February to 16 March next year. The Board of Intermediate Education said regular and backlog students will sit their exams daily from 9am to noon.

First-year exams will begin on 24 February, followed by second-year exams on 25 February.

Practical exams for general courses are scheduled from 1 to 10 February, while vocational practicals will run from 1 to 15 February. Both will be held in two sessions: 9am to noon and 2pm to 5pm, including on Sundays.

Board secretary P. Ranjith Basha said the dates are tentative. The full timetable, including the subjects scheduled for each day, is available in the PDF provided below.

Pavan Bandari
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pavan Bandari

[email protected]

I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

AP Intermediate ExamsAndhra Pradesh EducationBIEAPIntermediate Exam ScheduleAP Students
Next Story

Latest News

More
    Share it
    X