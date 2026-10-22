AP Intermediate Board exams schedule announced

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examinations are scheduled to run from 24 February to 16 March next year. The Board of Intermediate Education said regular and backlog students will sit their exams daily from 9am to noon.

First-year exams will begin on 24 February, followed by second-year exams on 25 February.

Practical exams for general courses are scheduled from 1 to 10 February, while vocational practicals will run from 1 to 15 February. Both will be held in two sessions: 9am to noon and 2pm to 5pm, including on Sundays.

Board secretary P. Ranjith Basha said the dates are tentative. The full timetable, including the subjects scheduled for each day, is available in the PDF provided below.