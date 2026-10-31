Case against Delhi CM: Court likely to pass order on Nov 6

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pronounce its order on November 6 in a complaint case seeking an FIR against Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta over alleged remarks comparing Delhi government officials to Lord Hanuman. In an order dated October 29, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar noted that the complainant had filed his reply or written submissions against the status report submitted by Delhi Police. "Arguments heard at length. List for orders on November 6," the magistrate said. On October 3, the magistrate had sought a status report from the SHO of Kashmere Gate police station, saying that according to the complainant, Gupta made the remarks on Sept 23, 2025, during the launch of DTC bus services from Delhi to Baraut in Uttar Pradesh at the Kashmiri Gate ISBT. On October 15, police submitted a report saying there was no basis for lodging a case as there was no cognisable offence. "It would be pertinent to mention herein that after watching the entire video, it appears that the complainant has selectively omitted certain words and portions of the video at various places with the deliberate intention of distorting the context and presenting the facts differently. But even then, the said lines or phrases are not insulting the deity or the religious beliefs of devotees," the report said.