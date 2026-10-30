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Delhi Drug Traders' Association urges LoP Gandhi to postpone November 1 rally
In Short
In a letter to LoP Rahul Gandhi, DDTA Secretary Ashish Grover urged the Congress leader to reconsider the rally in view of the prevailing circumstances and concerns raised by Delhi's trading community.
New Delhi: The Delhi Drug Traders' Association (DDTA) on Friday appealed to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, to postpone the Congress' rally scheduled for November 1 at Ramlila Maidan, following the postponement of the mock Parliament programme planned.
In a letter to LoP Rahul Gandhi, DDTA Secretary Ashish Grover urged the Congress leader to reconsider the rally in view of the prevailing circumstances and concerns raised by Delhi's trading community.
"Just as the Mock Parliament scheduled to be held today has been postponed in view of certain unavoidable circumstances, I urge you to take a similar decision and postpone your proposed rally in Delhi on November 1," Grover wrote.
The association emphasised the importance of respecting constitutional institutions, stating that Parliament, the judiciary and other institutions hold significant positions in a democracy.
"In a democracy, Parliament, the Judiciary and other constitutional institutions have their own dignity and significance. When a matter is already under judicial consideration and the concerned parties have submitted their responses and affidavits before the Hon'ble Supreme Court, it would be more appropriate and responsible to repose faith in the judicial process rather than resort to political confrontation and public demonstrations of strength," the letter stated.
The DDTA also highlighted concerns over the economic impact of repeated protests, demonstrations and rallies on commercial activities, traffic movement and public convenience in the national Capital.
"The trading community of Delhi has expressed serious concern over the adverse impact of continuous protests, demonstrations and rallies on commercial activities, traffic movement, public convenience, and the livelihoods of millions of people," it said.
The association noted that traders, shopkeepers, street vendors, small business owners and daily wage earners had already suffered considerable economic losses.
It further warned that disruptions to commercial activities during the crucial festive and wedding season could worsen the situation.
The DDTA acknowledged the democratic right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression but stressed that political programmes should not cause unnecessary hardship to the public or adversely affect the city's economy.
Drawing a parallel with the postponement of the mock Parliament programme, Grover appealed to LoP Gandhi to demonstrate similar responsibility by deferring the November 1 rally.
"This is not the time for political demonstrations of strength, but an occasion to uphold democratic values, respect constitutional institutions and place the interests of millions of citizens and traders of Delhi above political considerations. I sincerely hope that you will give this appeal your positive consideration and announce the postponement of the rally in the larger interest of Delhi's trade, employment and public life," it added.
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