Hannan Mollah takes 'mental criminal' swipe against Kiren Rijiju over 'Dimagi Naxal' remarks against Naseeruddin Shah

New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah on Thursday hit out at Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, calling him a 'mental criminal' following his 'Dimagi Naxal' remarks against Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah.

The controversy erupted after Rijiju posted on X on Wednesday, saying he had previously respected Shah but had now realised that the actor was a 'dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal' and “extremely harmful for the democracy of India”.

"I thought Naseeruddin Shah was just an ordinary actor. I used to respect and like him.. I never knew that he was a dangerous urban Dimagi Naxal! I came to know about his true character very late. Extremely harmful for the democracy of India," he said.

Speaking to IANS, Mollah criticised Rijiju’s remarks, alleging that he lacked an understanding of India's freedom struggle, fundamental rights, democracy and the Constitution.

“Kiren Rijiju knows his own idea. He has no understanding of India’s freedom, democracy or Constitution,” Mollah said.

He added that Shah, a prominent and internationally-recognised actor, should have been heard for supporting the Gen-Z protesters, rather than being subjected to personal attacks.

Mollah also claimed that people who question the government or speak against wrongdoing are being labelled as 'brainwashed Naxals'.

“Those who act as agents, sycophants, flatterers and blind followers are mentally ill or ‘mental criminals’. Today, people in the country have been divided into two groups: Naseeruddin Shah is a ‘brainwashed Naxal’, while Kiren Rijiju is a ‘Dimagi pagal’,” he said.

Taking a further swipe at the BJP, Mollah alleged that people raising questions about the ruling party were being targeted with derogatory labels.

“Now, in the BJP, it is like commit rape and become an MP. Now, the people will speak against it. Whoever is raising questions is being called a ‘Dimagi Naxal’,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jebi Mather also criticised the BJP's practice of using labels against those who express views the party disagrees with.

“Anybody who speaks anything that the BJP doesn't like, they come up with many terms, such as ‘Tukde-Tukde gang’ and ‘Urban Naxal’ or 'Dimagi Naxal’. That is their way of functioning. There is nothing surprising about them coming up with names to call anybody,” she said.



